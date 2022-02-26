How to craft Soft Cotton and what is it used for in Elden Ring

Soft Cotton is one of the many craftable items that you will want to get your hands on. It may sound like a pointless item but it could possibly save your life one day thanks to its multiple applications. You just need to think of the possibilities. Here is how you craft Soft Cotton in Elden Ring.

How to craft Soft Cotton

To craft Soft Cotton, you will first need to get your hands on Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [7]. This cookbook can be found in the northern part of Limgrave near StormVeil Castle. Head north and make it to the Stormhill Shack. Instead of following the route west to get to Stormveil, continue the path north to the bridge. Yyou will find that the bridge is destroyed. At the end of it, however, is a body with the cookbook on it.

Retrieving the cookbook will give you the recipe for Soft Cotton. You will need three Rowa Fruit and one Smoldering Butterfly. You will most likely have these items in your inventory already. If not, Rowa Fruit can be found all across the wilds and appear as red berries. Smoldering Butterflies can be found around campfires.

What is Soft Cotton used for?

If you are curious as to what you could possibly use Soft Cotton for, the answer is stealth. Using Soft Cotton will apply it to your character’s feet and allow them to walk quieter for a short while. This will increase their stealth capabilities and is useful against foes that can detect you easily. Soft Cotton also reduces the damage you take from falling.