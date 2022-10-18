How to craft Tar in A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem is filled with various alchemical ammo types that you can use to help you traverse the different environments. These ammo types each have a special property that helps you with a different aspect of the game. For instance, Tar is a special agent that can slow enemies. Tar is just one of the alchemical recipes you will learn, but it is one of the most important. This guide will show you how to craft and use Tar in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

How to craft and use Tar in A Plague Tale: Requiem

You won’t learn how to craft tar until you reach chapter four. During this chapter, you will learn how to make Tar by physically moving barrels around in a puzzle. After completing the puzzle, you will learn that Tar requires two ingredients; Resin and Alcohol. These ingredients can be found all across the different locations by opening chests. Ingredients can also be looted from fallen enemies. One Resin and one Alcohol will make two things of Tar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tar has multiple uses and is easily one of the better ammo types that you will get your hands on. For starters, you can use Tar to create sticky surfaces that are harder to traverse. When tossed on enemies, this will make it more difficult for them to walk. Tar surfaces can be caught on fire using Ignifer. Remember that these surfaces don’t burn forever.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can throw Tar on an existing flame to make it burn brighter. This is great for stunning enemies such as those clad in armor and making areas brighter to get rid of rats. Of course, just like with flaming tar surfaces, the brightening effect of Tar doesn’t last forever. Always be sure to have some Tar in your inventory since you never know when it will come in handy.