How to craft Tinted Glass in Minecraft

If you’ve wanted to create a more suitable window for your home in Minecraft, you can go through the process of creating Tinted Glass to block any light trying to fill your home. It gives a darkened effect to a sunny day. Tinted glass will not be easy to come by and requires several difficult ingredients.

These are all of the ingredients you need to make Tinted Glass.

4 Amethyst Shards

1 Glass

You’re going to need plenty of Amethyst Shards to create a full room of Tinted Glass. Amethyst Shards are a unique item you can only find when mining Amethyst clusters. These clusters spawn inside Amethyst geodes, which you can only find deep underground, below y: 70 and between bedrock.

When trying to find an Amethyst geode, you want to look for a distinctly black block, followed by a silver one. The third, and final layer, will be dark purple, and inside you’ll find a hollow center full of Amethyst buds and clusters. The buds are not fully grown clusters. The Amethyst clusters are the ones that drop the shards. You’re going to need an iron, diamond, or netherite pickaxe to acquire the shards. A cluster typically drops close to four shards, but you can increase your chances of receiving more by giving your pickaxe the Fortune enchantment.

For every four Amethyst Shards and glass that you have, you’ll be able to make two Tinted Glass blocks.