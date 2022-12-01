How to craft TM 001 Take Down in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are hundreds of moves to learn and discover for your Pokémon, giving them extra strength and utilities going into battle. One of the most reliable ways to teach your Pokémon new moves is through the classic TM system, which allows you to teach certain moves to certain Pokémon on demand. As long as you have a TM at hand and a Pokémon who can learn that move, you can utilize a TM and teach your Pokémon some new tricks.

As you progress throughout the game, you will gain access to more TMs through the Technical Machine Machine, battling Gym leaders, and clearing Team Starbases. While you cannot reuse TMs in this game, you can craft more copies of a certain TM if you have the proper materials at the Technical Machine Machine. Take Down is a powerful Normal-type physical attack that poses great power for a little bit of risk for the Pokémon using it.

Materials needed to craft TM 002 Take Down in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need to have located TM 002 Take Down to craft it at the Technical Machine Machine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Here are the materials you will need to craft the Technical Machine:

400 League Points

x3 Lechonk Hair

x3 Yungoos Fur

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a currency required to purchase certain items or to craft TMs. Based on the move, you might need to spend more League Points or fewer League Points. In the case of Take Down, 400 League Points is on the cheaper end, so you won’t need to grind out too many points to make copies of this powerful attack. If you are in need of League Points, you can exchange Pokémon materials you do not need in exchange for the currency.

Lechonk Hair and Yungoos Fur can be found by defeating the respective Pokémon or their evolutions. TM 002 Take Down deals 90 base damage, has 85 accuracy, and has the following effect: The user also takes recoil damage equal to 25% of the damage inflicted.