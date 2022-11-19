How to craft TM 038 Flame Charge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With so many things to do in the open world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is no wonder that players might need help from time to time. Either to defeat a Titan or to craft a TM using the special Technical Machine Machine. This time, you need to know what resources you need to craft the Flame Charge TM in Pokemon Scarlet. Well, worry not, since we managed to gather all the necessary materials needed to make this TM.

Materials needed to craft TM 038 Flame Charge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly three things you will need to craft the Flame Charge TM 038 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

800 League Points (LP)

3 Fletchling Feather

3 Torkoal Coal

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. Luckily, the Fire Fang TM only needs 800 LP to craft, leaving you to worry only about the Fletchling Feathers and Torkoal Coals.

To get the Fletchling Feather and Torkoal Coal items, you will need to find their respective Pokemon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 feathers or coals per Fletchling or Torkoal defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Flame Charge ability is obtained by defeating Team Star’s Mela and will then be unlocked for crafting for the whole game. It is a Fire-type ability that increases the speed of the user after attacking, making it great as a starting move. With 100% accuracy, players can reliably use Flame Charge to get a Pokemon ready for many rounds of battling.