How to craft TM 003 Fake Tears in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to moves in Pokemon, most players go for hard-hitting skills that instantly end type mismatches. However, there are some fans out there that like to think out of the box and use great debuffing skills such as Charm and Fake Tears to make sure that they control every aspect of the battle. But, to teach your favorite Pokemon the Fake Tears move, you will first need to craft its respective TM. So, here is how to craft TM 003 Fake Tears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 003 Fake Tears in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly three things you will need to craft the Fake Tears TM 003 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

400 League Points (LP)

3 Bonsly Tears

3 Teddiursa Claw

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. The Fake Tears TM needs 400 LP to craft, which should be a low amount for most players. A good way to get some LP if you are in need is to go to the TM Machine and exchange Pokemon materials for LP. You can use other materials that aren’t needed for this specific TM to get enough LP.

To get the Bonsly Tears and Teddiursa Claw items, you will need to find their respective Pokemon and defeat them a few times. You should get around 1 to 2 tears or claws per Bonsly or Teddiursa defeated. You might even be lucky enough to get 3 in one battle, but that is rare.

The Fake Tears move is a Dark-type move that will make your Pokemon cry and harshly lower the Special Defense stat of your enemy. This can be a really good skill for either resistant Pokemon or secondary Pokemon that you use to debuff your rivals.