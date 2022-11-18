How to craft TM 012 Low Kick in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the best things Game Freak added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the ability to craft TMs if you have the necessary materials. With the help of this mechanic, your Pokemon can learn the exact skills you need most with just a few materials and a bit of scavenging. Now, there will be no more limits on what your Pokemon can learn, as you can go and teach them a new ability at any time. However, each one of the TMs requires some special materials that you have not discovered yet. So, to help you get the abilities you need, here is how you can craft the 012 TM, Low Kick, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 012 Low Kick in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly two things you will need to craft the Low Kick TM 012 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

400 League Points (LP)

3 Mankey Fur

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. Luckily, the Low Kick TM only needs 400 LP to craft, leaving you to worry only about the Mankey Fur. To get Mankey Fur, you will need to find the Pokemon and defeat it a few times. You should get around 2 to 3 fur per Mankey defeated if you are lucky.

Related: How to craft TM 021 Pounce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Low Kick ability in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is very good for Fighting Pokemon that need to defeat late-game enemies. The bigger the opponent, the more powerful the Low Kick gets. So, in the late game where all Pokemon are final evolutions, which are usually quite big, Low Kick starts making waves with its incredible power.