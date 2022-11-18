Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with different crafting materials for you to hunt down and collect. These materials are used to make items in the game such as Technical Machines so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Each pokémon has a material that you can collect from it such as Bonsly Tears coming from the pre-evolved version of Sudowoodo; Bonsly. This guide will show you how to get Bonsly Tears in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Bonsly Tears in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Bonsly is one of the pre-evolved pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet just like Pichu, Happiny, and Igglybuff. Unlike Pichu and Happiny, Bonsly is much easier to locate and can actually be found pretty early on in the game. You won’t need to travel very far from your house to find Bonsly, but you will need to search through large fields to track one down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bonsly can be found in a few areas near the start of the game. After a short trek from your house and a stop by the lighthouse, you will find Los Platos. Bonsly can be found around this area in Southern Province Area One and Southern Province Area Two. You will mainly find Bonsly around trees instead of out in the middle of a field. Keep in mind that this pokémon dislikes the rain and therefore won’t appear on rainy days.

Once you have found a Bonsly, you will need to either defeat it in battle or capture it to get your hands on some Bonsly Tears. Performing either action will get you one or two Bonsly Tears that you can use to craft TMs at any of the TM Machines as long as you have the recipe unlocked. Make sure to check TM Machines often to see if you have unlocked any new recipes.