How to craft TM 011 Water Pulse in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are hundreds of different moves to teach your Pokémon, which will give them extra strength, type coverage, or utility to use in battle. One of the ways to teach your Pokémon new moves is through the Technical Machine system, which are items that allow you to teach Pokémon certain moves (if they are able to learn the move.) If you have a TM at hand and a Pokémon who can use it, then you can utilize TMs and the Technical Machine Machine.

As you get farther in the game, clearing gym battles and beating Team Star bases, then you will gain more TMs to use. You can’t reuse TMs in these games, though. Instead, you can craft more copies of a certain TM by using the Technical Machine Machine found at every Pokémon Center. If you have enough materials for a certain TM, then you can create an indefinite amount of copies to use. Water Pulse is a Water-type special attack that might even confuse the target.

Materials needed to craft TM 011 Water Pulse in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need to have located TM 011 Water Pulse in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Here are the materials you’ll need to craft Water Pulse:

1,500 League Points

x3 Buizel Fur

x3 Magikarp Scales

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a currency required to craft certain items or purchase some items. Water Pulse is a common move that many Pokémon can use, and has the powerful side effect of potentially confusing the target. As such, the TM requires a hefty 1,500 League Points to craft.

Buizel Fur and Magikarp Scales can be found by defeating the respective Pokémon or their evolutions. TM 011 Water Pulse deals 60 base damage, has 100 accuracy, and has the following effect: The user attacks the target with a pulsing blast of water. This may also confuse the target.