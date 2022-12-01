How to craft TM 014 Acrobatics in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With hundreds of different moves to teach your Pokémon, there are tons of ways to give your Pokémon extra strength, type coverage, or utility in battle. One of the ways to teach Pokémon new moves is through the Technical Machine system. Technical Machines are items that you can use to teach your Pokémon certain moves. And if you’re in need of more TMs to teach your Pokémon, then you’ll need to craft them at the Technical Machine Machine.

As you get farther in the game, clearing gym battles and beating Team Star bases, then you will gain more TMs to use. You can’t reuse TMs in these games, though. Instead, you can craft more copies of a certain TM by using the Technical Machine Machine found at every Pokémon Center. If you have enough materials for a certain TM, then you can create an indefinite amount of copies to use. Acrobatics is a Flying-type physical attack.

Materials needed to craft TM 014 Acrobatics in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need to unlock the TM 014 Acrobatics in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to craft it. Here are the materials you’ll need to craft Acrobatics:

3,000 League Points

Wattrel Feather

Bombirdier Feather

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a currency required to craft certain items or purchase some items. Acrobatics is a unique Flying-type move, as it necessitates you to lose an item while playing. This move does a weak 55 base damage on its own, but can potentially skyrocket in damage.

Wattrel Feather and Bombirdier Feather can be found by defeating the respective Pokémon or their evolutions. TM 014 Acrobatics deals 55 base damage and 100 accuracy. The move also has the following effect: The user nimbly strikes the target. This attack does massive damage if the user is not holding a damage.