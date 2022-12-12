How to craft TM 030 Snarl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

TM 030 Snarl is one of the many TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s a dark-type TM, meaning only dark-type Pokémons can learn this move. Snarl is a yelling move that can help you lower the opposing Pokémon’s Special Attack stat and deal some damage. It has 55 Attack Power, 95 Accuracy, and 15 PP, making it a great move to have in the game. To craft TM 030 Snarl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to gather the required materials, and here is how you can do it.

TM 030 Snarl crafting materials and where to get them

To craft TM 030 Snarl, you need the following materials.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x800 League Points

x3 Maschiff Fang

x3 Squawkabilly Feather

Firstly, you need League Points, and there are a few ways to get them in the game. The quickest way to get League Points for TM 030 Snarl is to exchange unneeded materials for them. You can do that by going to any Pokémon Centre and interacting with the TM machine. You can also get League Points by defeating Team Star, raiding Tera Dens, and defeating wild Tera Pokémons.

After that, you need Maschiff Fang and Squawkabilly Feather. The only way to get those is to find those Pokémons and loot them from them. You can send out your Pokémons to fight and defeat them. You can also battle them to go faint or capture them to get the materials.

How to craft TM 030 Snarl step–by–step

Once you have all the materials you need, follow the steps below to craft TM 030 Snarl.