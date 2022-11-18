How to get Maschiff Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s important to make sure that you’re keeping up with the collection of various materials. Materials will help you progress in the game by crafting TMs, which are learned moves that can only be taught to a single Pokémon at once. Unfortunately, in order to obtain some of the materials, you’ll have to venture far out into the new world of Paldea, embarking on dangerous quests and facing equally as scary Pokémon. Luckily, obtaining Maschiff Fangs isn’t one of those more dangerous quests, and in this guide, we’ll explain how to get Maschiff Fangs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Maschiffs Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Maschiff is the pre-evolved form of Mabostiff, a massive dog-like Pokémon. The Maschiff is sometimes found in packs and sometimes roaming alone in the world. Fortunately for players looking for the Maschiff, they’re not a hard Pokémon to find at all, and in the starting portion of the game, they’re plentiful and easy to locate.

Maschiffs are more likely to be found meandering around western Paldea, and you can find them everywhere if you take the Western Gate exit from Mesagoza and follow the main path. Maschiffs are also prone to chase you around, so you won’t have trouble getting close though you might find yourself being chased more than you’d like by several at once.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Maschiffs are quite difficult to kill as they’re a rather robust Pokémon. As Dark-type Pokémon, they’re susceptible to Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type moves. They’re immune to any and all Psychic Pokémon attacks, so watch your type match-ups and move-sets of your battling Pokémon. It’s important to note that Dark and Ghost moves will not be very effective against the Maschiff either. Once you’ve located your Maschiff, you’ll have to quite literally beat it until it faints. A fainted Maschiff will drop Maschiff Fangs automatically after the battle. You can forgo the turn-based battles by sending your chosen Pokémon in to free battle while you’re roaming, which can save you a ton of time.