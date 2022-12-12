How to craft TM 036 Rock Tomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A big part of any pokémon game is what moves your pokémon know and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are no different. You will want to make sure your pokémon know the best moves so they stand the best chance in battle. To help them, you will want to craft a few TMs. One of the many TMs you can make is TM036 Rock Tomb. This powerful move is great against fire, flying, and bug-type pokémon and can make a difference when battling pokémon of these types. This guide will show you how to craft TM036 Rock Tomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM036 Rock Tomb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can craft any of the TMs in the games, you first need to get your hands on at least one copy of the move. Many of the TMs are found out in the wild and appear as yellow pokéballs. To get the Rock Tomb TM, you will need to travel to the southeastern corner of the Paldea region near the city of Alfornado. Rock Tomb can be found on a large rock in the cave system leading up to the city. You may need to unlock your legendary pokémon’s ability to climb rocks first to get it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get the TM, you will unlock Rock Tomb as a craftable move at any of the TM Machines around the map. This move requires two materials that aren’t League Points to make. Gather the following materials for the TM:

3 Rockruff Rocks

3 Klawf Claws

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rockruff and Lycanroc will both give you Rockruff Rocks. You can find Rockruff as early as South Province Area One and South Province Area Four. This pokémon likes to spawn in the mountains. Klawf, on the other hand, can be found in South Province Area Three shortly after you have completed the tutorial for the game. This is the only area where Klawf can be found and it is a pretty common spawn in the area.

Rock Tomb is a pretty powerful move that has 60 Power and 95 Accuracy. This move is great for its ability to slow down your opponent. Each time an opposing pokémon is hit with this move, it will lower the pokémon’s speed stat. This can give you a chance to go first later in the battle, giving you an advantage over your opponent.