How to craft TM 048 Volt Switch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have brought back Technical Machines (TMs), which are consumable items that let you teach your Pokémon new moves. These moves are typically ones that a given Pokémon cannot learn through traditional methods such as leveling or breeding. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can find and collect over 150 TMs. However, in this game, you can only use each TM once. This gives your Pokémon more strength, type coverage, and utility.

If you’re in need of more than one of a certain kind of TM to teach multiple Pokémon, you’ll need to participate in the game’s new crafting system. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have introduced crafting with the transition to an open world and are how you’ll make copies of your TMs. You can craft new TMs at the Technical Machine Machine found at every Pokémon Center. You’ll need League Points and materials dropped by Pokémon after you defeat or catch them.

Related: How to craft TM 022 Chilling Water in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Materials needed to craft TM 048 Volt Switch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After unlocking TM 048 Volt Switch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, gather the following materials below to craft them at the Technical Machine Machine.

3,000 League Points

x3 Dedenne Fur

Shinx Fang

Related: How to craft TM 001 Take Down in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a special currency for the Technical Machine Machine used to make TMs. TM 048 Volt Switch is an Electric-type move that has 70 base power, 100 accuracy, and 20 PP. This move has the following effect: “after making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting.” Electric-type moves are strong against Water and Flying-type Pokémon, while not very effective against Electric, Grass, and Dragon-type Pokémon. Finally, the move has no effect on Ground-type Pokémon.