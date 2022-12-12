How to craft TM 044 Dragon Tail in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have brought back Technical Machines (TMs), consumable items that let you teach your Pokémon new moves they can’t normally learn through traditional methods. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can find and collect over 150 TMs. However, in this game, you can only use each TM once. This gives your Pokémon more strength, type coverage, and utility.

If you need to use a TM more than once, then your only option is to craft extra copies of a particular TM. All TMs can be found in a machine at every Pokémon Center called the Technical Machine Machine. While you defeat Pokémon, you’ll gain materials you can use to craft at the Technical Machine Machine. Collect TMs from the open world, gym battles, or Team Star bases. Your TMs will grow, and so will the TMs that you can craft.

Materials needed to craft TM 044 Dragon Tail in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will need to unlock TM 044 Dragon Tail before crafting it. Once you do, use these materials to craft this TM:

1,500 LP

x3 Dratini Scales

x3 Sandile Claw

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a currency the Technical Machine Machine uses to make TMs. TM 044 is a Dragon-type move that has 60 attack power, 90 accuracy, and 10 PP. Dragon Tail knocks your target away, sending out a different Pokémon in place of it. In the wild, the battle will instantly end. Dragon-type moves are strong against other Dragon-type Pokémon, weak against Steel-type Pokémon, and have no effect against Fairy-type Pokémon. Dragon Tail is a niche move, but you can use it to forcibly remove poor match-ups for your Dragon-type Pokémon.