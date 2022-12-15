Technical Machines (TMs) are a returning set of consumable items in the new Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These consumable items will let you teach your large library of Pokémon different moves that they normally wouldn’t be able to learn through leveling or breeding. This opens up a huge new avenue of type coverage, utility, and status moves to your favorite Pokémon. TMs are an essential part of building your strongest Pokémon, but unfortunately, each TM can only be used once. While there are 150 TMs in the game, being unable to use a TM more than once can get in the way of your training.

However, not all hope is lost. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a new crafting mechanic, and you can now create copies of TMs. Like any crafting mechanic, though, you will need to go around and gather materials for the TM you need. These are Pokémon materials found after catching or defeating Pokémon in the wild. After getting the materials you need, you will need to go to the Technical Machine Machine found at every Pokémon Center. Here is how to craft TM 054 Psyshock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials needed to craft TM 054 Psyshock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After unlocking TM 054 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, gather these materials to craft them at the Pokémon Center’s Technical Machine Machine:

5,000 LP

x3 Meditite Sweat

x3 Spoink Pearl

x3 Drowzee Fur

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a currency used to make TMs. TM 054 Psyshock is a Psychic-type move with 80 base power, 100 accuracy, and 10 PP. It is also a special-type move. This move has the following effect: “The user materializes an odd psychic wave to attack the target. This move deals physical damage.” This move will use your Pokémon’s Special Attack stat, but tanky Pokémon will want to build regular Defense against Pokémon who utilize this move.