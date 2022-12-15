Technical Machines (TMs) are an iconic set of consumable items in Pokémon games and allow your many Pokémon to learn different moves. The moves Pokémon learn through TMs are often those they cannot learn through traditional methods of leveling up or breeding, giving your Pokémon a wider breadth of moves to use and experiment with. Type coverage, status moves, and stat-lowering moves are all important for different Pokémon, making TMs an essential aspect of building your Pokémon. There are over 150 TMs to discover in this game, but you can’t use a TM more than once.

However, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a solution. In these new open-world games, you can now craft copies of your huge TM library. This means if you’re in need of two copies of the TM Smart Strike, you can teach this move to more than one Pokémon. However, like crafting in any game, this requires you to follow a recipe. This involves gathering materials and League Points, and taking them to the Technical Machine Machine found at every Pokémon Center. Here’s how to craft TM 053 Smart Strike in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to craft TM 022 Chilling Water in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Materials needed to craft TM 053 Smart Strike in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After unlocking TM 053 in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, gather these materials to craft them at the Pokémon Center’s Technical Machine Machine:

3,000 LP

x3 Chewtle Claw

x3 Heracross Claw

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, League Points are a currency used to make TMs. TM 053 Smart Strike is a Steel-type move with 70 base power, no accuracy (meaning it cannot miss), and 10 PP. The move has the following effect: “The user stabs the target with a sharp horn. This attack never misses.” Steel-type moves are strong against Ice, Rock, and Fairy-type Pokémon. However, they are not very effective against Fire, Water, Electric, and other Steel-type Pokémon.