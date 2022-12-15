How to craft TM 057 False Swipe in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The paldean region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is filled with TMs that can be used to teach Pokémon new moves. While TMs can be found in the open or by completing certain tasks, the arrival of Scarlet and Violet has introduced TM Machine that lets trainers craft a TM using the required ingredients. This guide focuses on TM 057 False Swipe and how you can craft it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to craft TM 061 Shadow Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Materials needed to craft TM 057 False Swipe in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like every TM in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you need to obtain TM 057 False Swipe manually before you can start crafting it. Fortunately, False Swipe is pretty easy to acquire in the game, as you just need to register 30 Pokemon. Once you achieve the feat, interact with Professor Jacq, and he will hand you 3x False Swipe.

To use TM Machine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet head to any Pokémon Center, and the equipment should be on the side. Interact with the equipment and select the required TM. The materials required to craft the TM are 400 LP, Kricketot Shell x3, and Chewtle Claw x3.

False Swipe is a Normal-type move with a 40 base Power and 100 Accuracy. It is a very popular move for shiny hunting or catching legendary Pokémon in general, as it leaves the target at 1 HP if the move is a fatal blow. This allows catching Pokémon at its most vulnerable stage and prevents any accidental knockouts.