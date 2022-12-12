How to shiny hunt with the Picnic Reset method in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hunting for shiny Pokémon is not an easy task in any Pokémon game, and this is also the case with Scarlet and Violet. That said, over the generations, shiny hunting has become more feasible as trainers keep coming up with different methods to swing the shiny encounter odds in their favour. One of the methods to comfortably shiny hunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the Picnic Reset method, and here is how it works.

How to use Picnic Reset method in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to shiny hunt

Utilizing the Picnic Reset method is pretty straightforward in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. To begin your shiny hunting journey, open the map and select any mass outbreak. Head to the mass outbreak location and start defeating wild Pokémon featured in the outbreak. Each time you KO a wild Pokémon, it increases the odds of shiny Pokémon of that same species by a small margin. Although shiny Pokémon can appear at any point based on RNG, generally, most trainers won’t be fortunate enough to encounter one on a whim. Regardless, taking out close to 60 Pokémon in a mass outbreak is recommended, which should increase the odds significantly.

Once you accomplish the above-mentioned feat, simply set up your picnic, which will despawn all the outbreak Pokémon. Now, closing the picnic will lead to all the outbreak Pokémon respawning. The idea here is simple; start with increasing your shiny encounter odds and then reset the picnic reportedly so that the Pokémon continue to despawn-respawn until you see the shiny one.

Needless to say, this is generally only applicable to mass outbreaks, so you might have to wait for the Pokémon to appear on outbreak if you are looking for a specific one. Furthermore, the odds will be even better if you have the Shiny Charm or shiny boosting sandwich active.