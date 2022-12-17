How to craft TM 064 Bulk Up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have many moves for your Pokémons to learn in the form of TMs. There are hundreds of these TMs, and one of them is TM 064 Bulk Up. It’s a fighting-type TM, meaning only some Pokémon types can learn it. When you use this move, your Pokémon bulks its muscles, and it causes Attack and Defense stats to grow, making it useful for fighting. The move has 20 PP with no other stats. Like crafting any other TM, you need to gather materials for TM 064 Bulk, and here is how you can do that.

TM 064 Bulk Up crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the materials you need for crafting TM 064 Bulk Up in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x3,000 League Points

x3 Makuhita Sweat

x3 Axew Scales

You can use different methods to get League Points, and there is one method that can help you quickly get League Points. In this method, you need to go to a Pokémon Centre and interact with the TM machine to exchange any unneeded materials for League Points. You can also battle Team Star and Tera Pokémons and rain Tera Dens to get League Points.

To get Makuhita Sweat and Axew Scales, you need to find these Pokémons at their habitat locations. Once you find them, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. Another way to get the materials is to start a Pokémon battle and defeat them or capture them.

How to craft TM 064 Bulk Up step–by–step

Once you have all the materials for TM 064 Bulk Up, follow the steps below to craft it.