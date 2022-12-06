Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with ingredients and materials for you to find and collect as you explore the vast reaches of the Paldea region. A good number of the materials that you collect will come from pokémon and be used to make TMs so you can teach your team some new moves. Axew Scales are just one of the many materials found throughout the games and they come from the tusk pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Axew Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Axew in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each of the evolution lines in Scarlet and Violet has its own material that you can get from the pokémon in the evolution line. Just like how you can get Zorua Fur from Zorua and Zoroark, you can get Axew Scales from Axew, Fraxure, and Haxorus. Of course, you will need to track down these pokémon before you can start collecting Axew Scales and that is easier said than done.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see on Axew’s habitat map, this pokémon has a few spawn locations in the Paldea region with the first one being in South Province Area Three. Axew is very easy to approach and won’t typically run away. If Axew is eating, you can easily catch the pokémon off guard. Axew can also be found living at the foot of the Glaseado Mountain in the northern region of the map and more commonly spawns in this area.

If you want to get your hands on some Axew Scales, you will need to battle Axew and its evolutions in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Axew, Fraxure, or Haxorus, you will get Axew Scales added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid battles against this pokémon. Axew Scales are needed to craft TM064 Bulk Up, TM078 Dragon Claw, and TM156 Outrage.