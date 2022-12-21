How to craft TM 087 Taunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet feature many TMs that you can use to teach your Pokémons various moves that they won’t learn as leveling up. TM 087 Taunt is one of those TMs, and it is a dark-type TM that most Pokémons can learn. When you use this move on the enemy, it will only be able to use one type of attack for the next three turns. The move has 100 Accuracy and 20 PP with no Power stat, making it a great move to have. You need to gather all the needed TM 087 Taunt materials to craft it, and here is how you can do that.

TM 087 Taunt crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the materials you need to craft TM 087 Taunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

3,000 League Points

x3 Meowth Fur

x3 Sableye Gem

x3 Sneasel Claw

If you need League Points, you can use many methods, and there is one that is the quickest. In this method, you need to go to a Pokémon Centre and use the TM machine to exchange Pokémon materials with League Points. Other methods to get League Points are by defeating Team Star and Tera Pokémon and raiding Tera Pokémons.

If you are looking for Meowth Fur, Sableye Gem, and Sneasel Claw, you must find these Pokémons. You can do that by going to these Pokémons’ habitat locations and when you find them, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you the materials you need. You will usually find these materials in twos and sometimes threes.

How to craft TM 087 Taunt step–by–step

Here are all the steps you need to follow to craft TM 087 Taunt.