Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with ingredients and materials for you to gather as you explore the Paldea region. Many of the materials that you gather come from pokémon and are used to make TMs at TM Machines around the map. One of the many materials you can gather is Sableye Gems and they come from the darkness pokémon itself. This guide will show you how to get Sableye Gems in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Sableye in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sableye is one of many pokémon from older generations that makes an appearance in Scarlet and Violet and it is a pokémon that you won’t be able to find right away in either of the games. There are very few spots around the map where you can track down Sableye and you might not find very many in the areas where it does appear. Remember that Sableye is a dark/ghost-type pokémon, so you should bring a ghost-type of your own to fight it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Sableye’s habitat information, you can find Sableye in various places around the map. Unlike most pokémon that you will find on the surface, Sableye can only be found underground or in caves. It should also come as no surprise to know that Sableye appears more often at night. When you do locate this pokémon, you won’t need to worry about it running away from you. Sableye is not afraid of interaction.

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Sableye in the wild to obtain Sableye Gems. Each time you defeat or capture a Sableye, you will get anywhere from one to three gems automatically added to your collection of materials. These gems can be used to make TMs at TM Machines provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.