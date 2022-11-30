How to get Sneasel Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Introduced along with many other new materials with the Technical Machine (TM) crafting system in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Sneasel Claws drop from Sneasel or its evolved form, Weavile, upon capture or defeat. They are primarily used to craft the TMs Fling and Taunt, with the latter being popular amongst competitive players as a means of shutting down opposing support or cleric Pokémon. As Weavile rarely appears in its spawn areas and can only be encountered in 5 star Tera Raids outside of overworld spawns, you will most likely be defeating or capturing Sneasel in order to acquire these claws. Here is how you can obtain Sneasel Claws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Sneasel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Sneasel can be found in the overworld’s snow, cave and mountain biomes. They commonly spawn at all times of the day in Dalizapa Passage, Glaseado Mountain and the North Province (Area One). If you are lucky, you may also encounter them in 3 star Tera Raid battles, but you will most likely be seeking them out in the overworld to get a steady supply of Sneasel Claws. Weavile can very rarely be found in Glaseado Mountain, the North Province (Area One) or The Great Crater of Paldea, so it is recommended that you only seek them out if you want to capture one for Pokédex completion.

As a Dark and Ice type Pokémon, Sneasel is weak to Fire, Bug, Rock, Steel and Fairy-type moves, and it is especially weak to Fighting-type moves. It is resistant to Ice, Ghost and Dark-type moves, while being completely immune to Psychic-type moves. Players looking to manually farm Sneasel will want to capitalise on its 4x weakness to Fighting-type moves to defeat them in a single move, though using a strong lead Pokémon and the Let’s Go feature is a more efficient way to farm Sneasel Claws.