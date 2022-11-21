There are many different ingredients and materials for you to discover as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Many of the materials you gather will come from pokémon and are used to create TMs so that you can teach your team new moves. Meowth Fur is just one of the many materials you can find in the games and it comes from the scratch car pokémon itself. This guide will show you how to get Meowth Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Meowth in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each pokémon in Scarlet and Violet has a material associated with them for you to obtain. Just like Pawniard Blades come from Pawniard, you will get Meowth Fur from Meowth. Before you can get this material, however, you will need to track down Meowth. Luckily, Meowth isn’t very difficult to find and appears in multiple locations on the map. You just need to think like a cat.

Meowth likes to live around towns and cities so you won’t have to travel far from civilization to find them. There are two main areas where you can find Meowth on the map; West Province Area Three and East Province Area Three. These locations are home to Medali and Zapapico which are great areas to find Meowth. It is important that you search for Meowth at night since you are more likely to find this pokémon during that time.

To obtain Meowth Fur, you don’t need to get a pair of shears, you simply need to battle Meowth in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch a Meowth in the wild, you will get up to three Meowth Fur added to your collection of materials. You can use Meowth Fur to craft TMs at TM Machines across the Paldea region provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.