How to craft TM 093 Flash Cannon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Your Pokémons can learn many moves using various TMs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. One such TM is TM 093 Flash Cannon, a steel-type move, and only certain Pokémon types can learn this move. When you use this move, your Pokémon stores all its light energy and then release it to damage the enemy and sometimes lower their Special Defense stat. The move has 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP, making it a great option against powerful Pokémons. To craft this TM, you need to gather its materials, and here is how you can do that.

TM 093 Flash Cannon crafting materials and where to get them

Here are all the needed materials to craft TM 093 Flash Cannon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

x8,000 League Points

x3 Varoom Fume

x3 Klefki Key

x3 Tinkatink Hair

If you need League Points, you have many different methods to get them, but the quickest is by going to a Pokémon Centre. Once you are there, use the TM machine to exchange any unneeded materials for League Points. Other methods to get League Points are defeating Team Star, Tera Pokémons, and raiding Tera Dens.

If you need Varoom Fume, Klefki Key, and Tinkatink Hair, you must find all of these Pokémons. You can do that at their habitat locations in Paldea. Once you spot any of them, send your Pokémon to defeat them and get you their materials. You can also make them go faint or capture them in a Pokémon battle to get the League Points.

How to craft TM 093 Flash Cannon step–by–step

Once you have all the TM 093 Flash Cannon materials, follow the steps below to craft it.