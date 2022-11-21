There are a lot of different ingredients and materials that you can gather as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials you get will come from pokémon and are used to make TMs so you can teach your team some new moves. Varoom Fumes are just one of the many material types you can get in the Paldea region and they come from the engine pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Varoom Fumes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Varoom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each pokémon in Scarlet and Violet has its own material that you can gather from it. Just like how you can get Orthworm Tarnish from Orthworm, you can get Varoom Fumes from the engine pokémon, Varoom. Varoom isn’t the easiest pokémon to track down, but once you find where they like to live, you will find them absolutely everywhere in the area. This is also one pokémon that isn’t afraid to be approached. Varoom will instead chase you down if you get too close.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Varoom’s habitat data shows that you can mainly find this pokémon on the eastern side of the Paldea region. This pokémon appears mostly in East Province Area Three just north of where the town of Levincia is located. Varoom is a poison/steel type that is mainly weak to ground-type moves. Once you locate this pokémon, pay attention because it won’t hesitate to charge at you.

To obtain Varoom Fumes, you will need to fight Varoom in the wild. Every time you defeat or capture this pokémon, you will get up to three Varoom Fumes automatically added to your collection of materials. You can also get Fumes from Varoom’s evolved form, Revavroom later in the game. Varoom Fumes can be used to craft TMs at TM Machines around the map as long as you have unlocked recipes that require the material.