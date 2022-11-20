Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to track down and collect as you progress through the Paldea region. The materials that you gather will mainly be used to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon new tricks. Tinkatink Hair is just one of many materials you will gather in this region and it comes from the hammer pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Tinkatink Hair in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Tinkatink Hair location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tinkatink is one of the many Gen IX pokémon making its first appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet along with its evolution, Tinkatuff. While you may be interested in finding this pokémon early on in the game, you may have a hard time since it is a pretty rare sight and only appears in specific places. Despite this, you can get this pokémon pretty quickly if you have the patience for it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you take a look at Tinkatink’s habitat information, you will see that there are numerous small areas where you can find this pokémon all across the map. Tinkatink likes to spawn around ruins and pretty much any of the ruins in the game can be home to this pokémon or its evolved form. The earliest ruins you can find that contain this pokémon are found in South Province Area Five which is found to the east of Los Platos.

Just like with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Tinkatink in the wild to get Tinkatink Hair. You can also get hair from Tinkatink Hair from Tinkatuff if you happen to spot on. Each Tinkatink that you defeat or capture will get you up to three hair for you to store in the materials pouch of your bag. Tinkatink Hair can be used to make TMs at TM Machines provided you have unlocked a recipe that requires the material.