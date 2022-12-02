How to get Klefki Key in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of different materials and ingredients that you can find as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials that you discover in the games will be used to craft TMs at TM Machines so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Klefki Keys are just one of the many materials you can find in the games and it comes from the key ring pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Klefki Keys in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Klefki in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Klefki is one of the many pokémon from previous games in the franchise that makes an appearance in Scarlet and Violet. This Gen VI pokémon has the appearance of a key ring and is pretty difficult to locate. There are only a few areas where Klefki can spawn in the Paldea region, making it hard to track down. One thing is certain, this pokémon loves to appear near towns and cities.

As you can tell from Klefki’s habitat data, there are only two areas in the Paldea region where you can find this pokémon; Alfornada and Montenevera. Both areas are cities with gyms so you will definitely pass through the locations as you progress through the game. Klefki’s size makes it difficult to spot in the wild so make sure to keep your eyes peeled. Luckily, you don’t need to worry about Klefki running away if one spots you since they are friendly to people.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Klefki in the wild if you wish to get Klefki Keys. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Klefki, you will get up to three Klefki Keys added to your collection of materials. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles. Klefki Keys are used to make TM093 Flash Canon and TM139 Misty Terrain.