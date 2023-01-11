How to craft TM 099 Iron Head in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As a Steel-type move popular amongst certain Dragon types such as Salamence, Haxorus, and Garchomp to catch opposing Fairy types unaware, Iron Head is one of the many Technical Machines (TMs) made accessible via Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new TM crafting system. It has 100 base accuracy and 80 base power, along with a secondary effect that has a chance of making an opponent flinch. This also makes it a popular move for trainers who do not want to risk teaching their Pokémon a low-accuracy Steel-type move. Here is how you can obtain TM 099 Iron Head in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Materials used to craft TM 099 Iron Head in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

After unlocking TM 099 Iron Head, proceed to the nearest Pokémon Center’s TM Machine. You will require the following resources to craft this Technical Machine:

8000 League Points

5 Cufant Tarnish

3 Pawniard Blade

3 Rookidee Feather

Cufant Tarnish can be obtained by capturing or defeating Cufant and Copperajah. Of the two, Cufant is more common and can be easily found in the mine biome of the East Province (Area Three), at all times of the day. As a pure Steel type Pokémon, Cufant takes super effective damage from Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type moves.

Pawniard Blades drops from members of the Pawniard line. Players will have more luck seeking out Pawniard, which are usually found in the East Province (Area Three), Inlet Grotto, North Province (Area Two), and the South Province (Area Five). As it is a Dark and Steel type, it is weak to Fire, Ground, and Fighting-type moves, with the latter being especially effective against it.

Rookidee are a fairly common spawn around southeastern Paldea. They are the most common source of Rookidee feathers and can be found in the East Province (Areas One, Two, and Three), and the South Province (Areas One, Three, and Five). Being a pure Flying type means that Rookidee is susceptible to Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves.