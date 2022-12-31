How to craft TM 157 Overheat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Overheat is a powerful Fire-type move with a whopping 130 base power, and is one of the many Technical Machines (TMs) that can be crafted via Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new TM crafting system. However, this power comes at a price, as using it will lower the user’s Sp. Attack stat by 2 stages, severely crippling the user’s offensive power in the long run, and preventing it from being spammed. It is a great move for both competitive and casual players, so use it wisely. Here is how you can craft TM 157 Overheat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to craft TM 107 Will-O-Wisp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Materials used to craft TM 157 Overheat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have unlocked TM 157 Overheat, head down to the closest Pokémon Center and boot up the TM Machine. You will need the following resources in order to craft this devastatingly powerful Technical Machine.

12,000 League Points

5 Litleo Tuft

3 Numel Lava

3 Capsakid Seed

Litleo Tufts drop from the Litleo line, which consists of Litleo and Pyroar. Litleo can be found around the East Province (Areas One and Two) and the South Province (Area One, Three, and Five). They are a fairly common spawn and may also spawn with a Pyroar. As a Normal and Fire type Pokémon, Litleo and Pyroar are weak to Water, Fighting, Ground and Rock-type moves, and take no damage from Ghost-type moves.

Numel Lava can be obtained from the Numel line. Numel can be found in the West Province (Area One) and Asado Desert. It’s evolved form, Camerupt, can be found in the North Province (Area Two). Both are Fire and Ground dual types, and share weaknesses to Water and Ground-type moves. Their Water-type weakness is particularly effective, as they take 4x super effective damage from Water-type moves.

Capsakid Seeds are a drop from Capsakid and its evolution, Scovillain. Capsakid can be found in Asado Desert and the West Province (Area One), while Scovillain spawns in Dalizapa Passage, North Province (Areas One and Three), and the South Province (Area Six). Both are Fire and Grass types, and will take increased damage from Poison, Flying and Rock-type moves.