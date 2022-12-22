How to craft TM 107 Will-O-Wisp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Will-O-Wisp is an 85 base accuracy, non-damaging move that inflicts the Burn status effect on an opponent. Burned Pokémon suffer from a lowered Attack stat, and will take chip damage every turn unless the status effect is cured. This is helpful for both casual and competitive players alike, making Will-O-Wisp a highly sought-after Technical Machine (TM). Here is how you can craft TM 107 Will-O-Wisp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to craft TM 082 Thunder Wave in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Materials used to craft TM 107 Will-O-Wisp in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

After unlocking the recipe for TM 107 Will-O-Wisp, head over to the nearest Pokémon Center’s TM Machine. You will need the following materials to craft this Technical Machine:

3000 League Points

3 Salandit Gas

3 Shuppet Scrap

League Points can be easily obtained by trading in extra materials that you do not need. It is recommended to regularly clear out Wild Outbreaks in order to build up a good supply of materials. You will then be able to trade some of them in if you need more League Points, and still have enough to craft TMs if needed.

Salandit Gas can be acquired by capturing or defeating members of the Salandit line. Salandit can be found in cave biomes around Paldea, most commonly in Alfornada Cavern, Dalizapa Passage, the East Province (Areas Two and Three), the West Province (Area One and Two) and Glaseado Mountain. They are Fire and Poison-type Pokémon, and thus have a 4x weakness to Ground-type moves. Their other weaknesses include Rock, Psychic and Water-type moves.

Shuppet Scrap is dropped by Shuppet and Banette. Shuppet can be found in the East Province (Areas One, Two and Three), while Banette can be found around Alfornada Cavern and Glaseado Mountain. Both are pure Ghost-type Pokémon, and share a weakness to Dark and Ghost-type moves and an immunity to Normal and Fighting-type moves.