How to create a face scan in NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22 is here, and that means a new year of MyPlayer and The City. Much like in previous years, NBA 2K players can scan their own faces into the game, and use it for your own MyPlayer avatar. So how do you do this? Let’s go over the process, but be mindful that you will need a smart device for this.

In order to import a face scan into NBA 2K22, you will need to download the My NBA2K22 application for Android and iOS. Go to the Google Play Store or Apple Store and get the app for your phone or tablet.

Next, open the app and sign in with your console info, including PSN ID, Gamertag, Steam ID, or Nintendo ID. Once you do that, you should be able to have access to all the features of the app, as well as see the amount of VC you have in your 2K account.

At the home screen, select the Face Scan tab and read and agree to any terms and conditions, should you choose to proceed with the scan. Here, you can face scan your own face, but be mindful that in order to do this, you will need to ensure that you move your head around slowly during the process in order for the app to get a full scan of your entire face.

This process takes around 30 seconds, and once it is done, you will be able to upload these photos to the 2K system.

After this process has been completed, head back into NBA 2K22 and you should be able to access your face scan when creating your MyPlayer. If you don’t, try this process again.