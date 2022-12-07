Need for Speed Unbound includes a vibrant single-player campaign, alongside online play that includes free roam across Lakeshore City and PvP play. As far as the former goes, one might wonder as to how to create a brand new save file in Need for Speed Unbound. If you have finished going through the game and want to start anew, here’s what you will need to do in order to start a new game in Need for Speed Unbound.

How to create a new save file in Need for Speed Unbound

If you go to the main menu in Need for Speed Unbound, you’ll notice that there are three tabs. One is to enter the single-player campaign, one is for the online free-roam/PvP mode, and the other is for the latest news section. Users also have the option to go through the Settings & Accessibility options in the main menu. To access a new save file, you’ll need to head into Settings.

The reason why we bring all this up is that there is no option to load up, or create a new save file in Need for Speed Unbound through the menus. In order to create a new save file on an active account, you will need to purge the old one.

To clear the data for Need for Speed Unbound, look for the game in the channel that includes all games and apps that are on your device. For example, Xbox players can do this through the ‘My Games & Apps’ section of the Xbox account. From there, find Need for Speed Unbound. Once that is done, you should be able to find a tab that allows the user to access the saved data on the console.

Choose to delete the current save file, should you want to start a brand new save file.