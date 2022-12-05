Money is important in Need for Speed Unbound, for a number of reasons. Not only will one need cash to upgrade cars and customize vehicles, but money is also needed for qualifier events that take place during the single-player campaign. One way to make money in Need for Speed Unbound is by selling cars earned throughout the campaign. So, how can you sell cars in Unbound? Let’s take go over what you need to know.

How to sell cars in Need for Speed Unbound

Need for Speed Unbound player, for the most part, can sell cards twice a week. Exceptions are traditionally on Saturdays, when major events take place. On Saturdays, you will usually one have one opportunity to either buy or sell cars.

To sell a card, you’ll need to be back at the Garage or at one of the safehouses. Keep in mind that should you enter either or, this will simulate to the next part of the campaign. If you have outstanding races to complete, don’t head back until those are completed.

Once back at the Garage, select the ‘Rides’ icon. Then, click ‘Buy and Sell’ to go through all the eligible cars that can either be purchased or sold. To find the cars that you own, cycle through with RB/R1 until reaching the ‘Sell’ tab. Then, you will be able to sell cars that are owned for money.

Screenshot from Gamepur

Players will be able to sell vehicles for about 60% of what the car is worth on the market. While this might not matter for cars that are earned through gameplay, be mindful of this fact when selling cars that have been previously purchased.