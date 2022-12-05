In addition to the single-player campaign in Need for Speed Unbound, EA and Criterion have allowed users to explore the world of Lakeshore City in an online setting. Need for Speed Unbound does include online play, as players have the option to competing in PvP events and play with friends through the city and its surrounding areas. But how exactly can you play with friends in Need for Speed Unbound? Let’s go over the steps that you can follow in order to set up a party and hang out with friends in Lakeshore City.

How to play with friends in Need for Speed Unbound

To set up a party and play with friends in Need for Speed Unbound, select the middle tab in the home screen. Don’t click on the tab on the left-hand side, or otherwise that will transport you to the single-player campaign. The tab in the middle is for the ‘Lakeshore Online’ tab, which ports players into the online part of Unbound. Online in Unbound includes a free-roam world in Lakeshore City, and PvP play against friends or others that are on the servers.

Select ‘Play’ at the Garage, and then click ‘Invite to Party’ to see which friends are currently online. If you find people to play with, invite those individuals and then head out in to the open-world.

Alternatively, you can go directly into your friends list on either the Xbox or PlayStation platform. From there, click on a name, and then choose to invite that person into a party or directly into Need for Speed Unbound.