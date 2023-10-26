ARK: Survival Ascended has officially been released, but before you can get lost in The Island, you’ll need to join or create a server. If all the official servers are full or you don’t feel like joining a bunch of strangers, here’s how to create a private one.

Studio Wildcard, the people behind ARK, are in an exclusivity contract with Nitrado, a server hosting service. That means the only way to create a private, non-dedicated service in ARK: Survival Ascended is through them. Does that mean you can’t self-host in any other way using your own hardware? Let’s explore how all server types can be created in ARK: Survival Ascended.

All ARK: Survival Ascended Server Types

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all the server types you can play in ARK: Survival Ascended:

Single-Player Server: The single-player server lets you play on your own, which is perfect for getting the ropes of the game or when you just want some alone time with your dinos.

The single-player server lets you play on your own, which is perfect for getting the ropes of the game or when you just want some alone time with your dinos. Non-Dedicated, Private Server : A multiplayer server you can create with your Steam account to play with friends. This one has some limitations, like only allowing one server per account and having it be password-locked.

: A multiplayer server you can create with your Steam account to play with friends. This one has some limitations, like only allowing one server per account and having it be password-locked. Dedicated Private Server: A server created for a community with a relatively medium-to-big playerbase. This type of server has to be rented monthly through Nitrado.

A server created for a community with a relatively medium-to-big playerbase. This type of server has to be rented monthly through Nitrado. Official Server: A multiplayer server created by the official game devs.

How to Create A Private Server in Ark: Survival Ascended

Screenshot by Gamepur

The proper way to create a private dedicated server in Ark: Survival Ascended is through Nitrado.

However, if you’re just trying to host a multiplayer game with friends, follow these steps to create a non-dedicated, private server: