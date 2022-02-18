How to crouch in Horizon Forbidden West

Crouching is a critical part of Horizon Forbidden West, and you’ll be doing it pretty often as you play through the game. In addition, you’ll want to make sure you’re crouching as you’re exploring the world to avoid detection from specific creatures. You might have a little trouble knowing if the Aloy you’re playing is crouching down or not, though. This guide covers how to crouch in Horizon Forbidden Wst and how it works.

When you’re ready to crouch with Aloy, make sure you click the Square button on your PlayStation controller. From there, you should see Aloy bend her knees and hunker down, nearly becoming half her size at this point. While she’s crouched, she can use the tall grass to her advantage and hide away from particular enemies or sneak up on machines that haven’t noticed her. You’ll want to make sure you regularly use crouch, even if there’s no tall grass or trees nearby to hide her presence. It’s a valuable skill to have while exploring the world.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re trying to hide in the tall grass or any type of fauna, you’ll barely see Aloy’s head poking out above them. You can use this as a good indicator to tell if you have her crouching or not.

When you’re finished crouching, all you have to do is hit the Square button on your controller once again, and Aloy will stand straight up.