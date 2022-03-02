Bleeding can be a problematic status effect to keep under control in Elden Ring. Not only do you have to worry about standard enemies doing it to you, but a majority of players have discovered it’s an effective way to take out others when they invade them. Therefore, you’ll want to make sure you hand plenty of on-hand Bleeding heal items on your character. Here’s what you need to know about how to cure Bleeding in Elden Ring.

You need to use the item called Stanching Boluses. The item description reads, “Alleviates impending blood loss.” You’ll want to use it as the Bleeding status effect appears on your character, helping you to prevent it before the build-up reaches 100%. You can find these throughout Elden Ring or purchase them from merchants. However, we highly recommend learning the recipe to craft yourself to save you some Runes.

You can find it in the Nomadic Cookbook (7). You find this particular Nomadic Cookbook near Stormveil Castle, on the bridge to its right, next to the Palm Reader.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all the ingredients you need to create Stanching Boluses for yourself.