Scarlet Rot is a status effect that can dramatically harm your character in Elden Ring. It’s a buildup status effect that you’ll want to prevent. If it buildups all the way, your character will take damage or immediately perish from Scarlet Rot. You can stop it. In this guide, we’ll cover how to cure Scarlet Rot in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to use a consumable item called Preserving Boluses. You can find these out in the world or craft them by learning Armorer’s Cookbook (6). You can find this cookbook in the Sifora River location. You’ll be able to reach it by visiting the Minor Erdtree in the Mistwoods region, to the northeast of the Mistwood Ruins.

Venture down in the depths, and you’ll find Armorer’s Cookbook (6). You’ll need to go through the initial area, then go up the elevator in the far back, make your way to Siofra River proper, and find the site of grace called Siofra River Bank. Behind it, under a bridge, you’ll find the Armorer’s Cookbook protected by two enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the ingredients you’ll need to craft it. You can find many of them in the same location you locate the Armorer’s cookbook.