It should come as no surprise to know that New Tales From the Borderlands allows you to customize the main characters of the story. After all, this has been a feature of every Borderlands game since the beginning. Anu, Octavio, and Fran each get their own different skins that you can switch out as you progress through the game. This guide will show you how to customize Anu, Octavio, and Fran in New Tales From the Borderlands.

How to change character skins in New Tales From the Borderlands

The three main characters of New Tales can be customized just like they could in previous Borderlands games. This is all thanks to the customization machine called the Quick-Change Station. This machine makes an appearance throughout the game and can be used to purchase and equip new skins on each of the characters. Customization can actually start in the menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When on the main menu, select the “extras” option to be taken to a new menu. The extras menu comes with a “customization” option. Selecting this option will bring you to the customization menu, where you can choose which character you want to customize and select which skin you want to equip on them. You can also change the look of each character’s tool, such as Anu’s Tech Goggles and Octavio’s Echodex.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you progress through the game, you will come across Quick-Change Stations in various parts of Promethea that you can use to customize the characters. Each of the skins will cost money which you can obtain from the normal Borderlands method of opening containers found throughout the game. Some interactions you choose will reward you with the cash necessary to buy these skins.