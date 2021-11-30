How to customize vehicles in Rocket League Sideswipe

Like the console version, Rocket League Sideswipe delivers a collection of cosmetics to apply onto your cars. These items can be purchased through the Shop tab or obtained via the Rocket Pass. Although there are a number of ways to unlock them, there are a few steps that need to be made before they can be added to your vehicle.

All customizations can be made in the main menu’s Garage tab, but you will need to either create or connect to an Epic Games account to utilize this feature. If you don’t have one, linking your Nintendo, Xbox, PlayStation, or Google profile will suffice and save you some time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once in the garage, swipe to the car that needs customizing and press Edit Loadout in the bottom-right corner. Here you’ll discover a menu categorizing each of your owned cosmetics. This includes decals, wheels, toppers, boosts, and goal explosions. In this menu, simply click on each category and the item you want to apply from it. Players should keep any eye on which parts are on what cars, as the game restricts most items from being added to multiple cars at a time.

Paints can also be found in this inventory menu, but they don’t have to be bought in the shop. Rather, you can manually alter the color of your away and home team cars by using the sliders in the Paint category. At the bottom, its metallic and glossy property can also be adjusted.