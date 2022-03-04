How to customize your driving gear in Gran Turismo 7

When you keep getting wins in Gran Turismo 7, you’ll want to look your best, and thankfully in this title, you can customize your driving gear for the occasion. While there aren’t any tuxedos, you can change up your suit drastically to fit your tastes. Here’s how to do it.

When you first start the game, you’ll begin with a default white outfit, but as you progress through the game, you’ll eventually unlock the GT Auto mode. It took us around two or three hours to receive the option on the main menu. It is on the bottom right of the world screen with a wheel insignia on top of it.

Press the cross button on the map selection and then pick “Driving Gear,” which has a helmet symbol. It is right next to the option that allows you to customize your cars. Once you’re on a screen with the driver facing towards you, you’re in the right place. On the bottom right, you’ll see the Livery Editor. You can alter both the racing suit and helmet here. Press the cross button on “Create Design.” to get started.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this section of the game, you can alter the paint of your gear and the decals you’d like on it, such as shapes and brand logos. Once you’re happy with your creation, select Save. When you’re closing out of the menu, agree to apply the new design to your current suit. You can change the helmet or suit design at any time on the main Driving Gear menu.