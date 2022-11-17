Customization is a huge part of games nowadays, with many of them featuring some way to customize the playable character. Goat Simulator 3 features a wide range of cosmetic items that includes everything from Loki-style horns to a bazooka-firing grandma. With so many cosmetic items, you will definitely want to try them all out, especially since some of them have special abilities. This guide will show you how to customize your goat in Goat Simulator 3.

How to change your appearance in Goat Simulator 3

Goat Simulator 3 has many options when it comes to character customization. In total, there are seven different aspects about your goat that you can change including the actual body shape of the animal. When customizing your goat, you can change the following:

Fur color

Body shape

Headgear

Horns

Body outfit

Footwear (or hoofwear)

Back accessory

Screenshot by Gamepur

To enter the customization menu, you will need to press the Tab button on keyboard, the view button on Xbox, or the touchpad on PlayStation. This will bring up the wardrobe menu. From there, you can select which part of your goat you wish to change. You will only have a few customization options available at the start of the game with some of the options being locked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways that you can unlock more clothing options in Goat Simulator 3; finding them in the world or buying them. There are plenty of unlockable clothing options that are hidden in areas around the map. For instance, the Snapback Hat is found on the basketball court in Suburbsville. Unlocking additional clothing items requires the in-game currency; Karma. Karma is gathered by completing events, performing actions called Instincts, and finding collectibles.