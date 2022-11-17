Goat Simulator 3 is filled with different cosmetic items for you to find that are scattered all across the city and surrounding areas. Dress your goat however you want and even get special abilities for doing so. If you don’t feel like playing as a goat anymore, that’s fine. Just change your skin to the rhino, also known as the Angry Goat. Just be careful when running because you could cause some serious damage. This guide will show you how to unlock the Angry Goat skin in Goat Simulator 3.

How to unlock the rhino skin in Goat Simulator 3

There are different types of goats in Goat Simulator 3, such as the Tall Goat, the Tasty Goat, and even the Angry Goat. The Angry Goat skin will turn your character into a rhino. While this may not sound amazing, being a rhino means that you can throw things out of your way just by sprinting. You also don’t need to be afraid of things knocking you over anymore. You can get this skin by heading to the San Angora Zoo marked on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the zoo, you will notice a few things that are off. There is a massive whale in a small tank and a very large chunk is missing from the wall of the rhino exhibit. Once you enter the rhino exhibit, you should get the even mission called Missing: Rosie. After that, follow the piles of poop that you see leading away from the hole in the wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The piles of poop will lead you up the hills and cliffs to the north of the zoo. In the hills, you will find a large cage with Rosie inside. Luckily, you don’t need to try and break open a cage door because it is already unlocked. Use your lick to grab hold of Rosie and drag her back to the zoo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get Rosie back to the rhino exhibit in the zoo, you will complete the event and unlock the Angry Goat skin. To equip your new skin, go to the wardrobe section of the in-game menu and select the goat option. This will give you the list of available skins. Select the Angry Goat skin to equip it.