Where to find the Channitatium Shield in Goat Simulator 3 – Captain America Easter egg

Goat Simulator 3 has a ton of different Easter eggs and references for you to discover as you cause destruction and mayhem in the city. Everything makes an appearance from old-school Wolfenstein shooter references to Dragonball Z’s Goku. If you look hard enough, you can even find the Channitatium Shield; an obvious reference to Captain America’s shield. This guide will show you where you can find the Channitatium Shield in Goat Simulator 3.

Where to find the Captain America Easter egg in Goat Simulator 3

One of the many Easter eggs that you can find in Goat Simulator 3 comes in the form of the Channitatium Shield. While it might not be made of Vibranium, this shield is still extremely powerful and a great cosmetic item to pick up if you want to wreak havoc around town. Acting just like Captain America’s shield, the Channitatium Shield can be thrown and will come back to you whenever you call it. After being thrown, the shield will bounce off a bunch of different surfaces and seemingly defy physics.

You can find the Channitatium Shield at Coscon; Goat Simulator’s most exclusive cosplay convention. This area can be found on the western edge of the map just south of where the bridge is. In the middle of the convention, you can find a large glass case with the Channitatium Shield inside. Break open the case and walk into the shield to unlock it. It will automatically get equipped as well.

Once you have unlocked the shield, you will also unlock the rest of the Captain America stand-in, Sargeant Yankee’s, outfit for purchase in the wardrobe menu. If you want to take it a step further, you can take a selfie with Sargeant Yankee near the Wonder Entertainment sign not too far from where you pick up the shield.