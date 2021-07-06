How to defeat AL-G Rhythm in Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is a quick and straightforward beat ‘em up. Your first time playing through the game shouldn’t take you more than 45 minutes to complete the story. It’s just a friendly little add-on partnership between Warner Bros. and Xbox that they made the game within a six month window and are providing it for anyone who wants a quick run of fun. Once you near the end of that run, though, you will face off against the main antagonist of the game, AL-G Rhythm. Here is how to beat him.

Like everything else in Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, the fight with AL-G Rhythm is easy to understand. When the battle starts, he will fire energy blasts at where you are standing. Just walk or run around while he does this; it is very simple to dodge.

After his first attack misses, he will slam the ground with both fists. Take this opportunity to attack them. It will feel like you are doing very little damage, but don’t worry about that yet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now he will move between a couple of different moves. With one, he sends balls of energy out at both sides that will scroll across the battlefield. Like the barrels in the earlier parts of the game, just double jump over them to avoid taking damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

His other attack sees him slam his right hand on the ground (the left side of the screen for you). Do not fall into the trap of attacking this hand, as it will quickly sweep across the ground. Once the hand lands, double jump to avoid the attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After a little bit, AL-G Rhythm will slam both fists on the ground again. Now land some hits. When you have done enough damage, he will retreat into the background, and you will need to deal with some additional enemies. If your card power has charged up at this point, use it if you need it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When all enemies are defeated, one of the floppy disks you gathered earlier in the game will appear. Grab the basketball and charge up a pass that will destroy the case it is in and do a ton of damage to the boss.

From this point onward, pretty much repeat everything we have told you above two more times. The only time we noticed his attacks changing up at all is his final energy ball attack which made the balls rotate together across the screen, so nothing really noteworthy. Just dodge his attacks and attack him once his fists slam the ground.

After you destroy the third case, AL-G Rhythm will be defeated, and you will finish the game.