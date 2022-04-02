How to defeat Behemoth in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Jack wants to kill Chaos, but in his way are dozens of Final Fantasy’s most infamous beasts and monsters. Bahamut, Cactuar, and those cute but dastardly Tonberries all make an appearance. The Behemoth is one of the most revered dragons in Final Fantasy, and this guide will break down how to find and beat him in Stranger of Paradise.

The Behemoth Phase One

The Behemoth can be found at the end of the Remembering Home main mission. He has two distinct phases, and each of them is a huge challenge.

First things first, making sure you have good party composition is key to victory. We highly suggest playing as a White Mage, as healing will be paramount during the encounter. These are the vital skills to use to give your group the best chance for victory.

Curaga – Keep everybody alive with this group heal.

Protectaga – Will severely reduce Behemoths physical attacks.

Raise – This will revive anybody who has been slain.

Ash using a heavy Tyrant build for aggro and damage dealing is key. Bring Sophia as a Black Mage. Her spell casting can do significant damage to Behemoth, and she can keep herself at a good range away from his melee attacks. Careful use of soul guard will ensure the mana bar stays full through the first phase. Try to stay back as the White Mage, and use the correct healing spells when appropriate. Once Behemoth has been damaged enough, the second phase will begin.

The Ur-Dragon King

This is when things get dangerous. The second phase is Behemoth’s most powerful form, and one of the hardest boss fights in the entire game. He also uses a few new attacks. One attack to take advantage of is his Soul pillar attack. This is a massive area of effect melee smash that will damage anything around him. This technique is slow and easy to read, so soul guarding against it will provide a massive boost to your mana reserves.

His ultimate attack, Megaflare, is devastating. Thankfully, it takes Behemoth a while to charge it. When he begins to cast this move, attack his head or limbs, whichever is closest. Heavy break damage to these parts will stagger him and cancel the attack.

Once you have the pattern of absorbing Soul pillar and interrupting Megaflare, carefully whittle him down until he is defeated. This is one of the hardest battles in the game, but these tactics will ensure your best chance of survival against the Ur-Dragon King.