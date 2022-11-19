How to defeat Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are a handful of Titan Pokémon you will need to battle against in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These massive Pokémon are featured in the Path of Legends storyline, and you will need to prepare your team to take them down. One of them is Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan, and defeating it won’t be easy. Here’s what you need to know about how to defeat Bombirdier the Open Sky Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to beat the Open Sky Titan in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Open Sky Titan will be a Bombirdier, a stork-like Pokémon making its debut in the series with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find it throwing rocks down from the top of the mountain in West Province Area One. You must avoid the boulders the Pokémon is dropping to reach the top. Once you do, you will need to battle against Bombirdier.

You will want to make sure your Pokémon are in the middle of their 20s. Having them close to level 30 might be more than enough to defeat this Pokémon in combat, but it’s better to be safe than attempt the fight again. Bombirdier is a Flying and Dark-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant against Grass, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks. It’s also immune to Ground and Psychic-type attacks, so you will want to avoid using them in this encounter.

Like the other Titan Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, Bombirdier will have two phases. In the first phase, you will have to take it by yourself, using your preferred Pokémon team. After you beat it here, the second phase will have Arven helping you against the Titan Pokémon using a Pokémon that is ideal for being super-effective against it in battle.

Following the conclusion of the battle, Bombirdier will disappoint. You can gain access to the food it was eating, and you will unlock the ability to swim with Koraidon or Miraidon.