Dunsparce is a Pokémon series veteran, and will appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You will have the chance to capture in the wild and add it to your time. What’s special about Dunsparce for Scarlet and Violet is that it now has an evolution and can evolve into something else called Dudunsparce. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Dunsparce evolves into Dudunsparce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There’s not too much special about Dunsparce’s evolved form, Dudunsparce, which appears to be the running gag for this Pokémon. The Pokémon form becomes bigger and gets an additional attachment to its frame, making it bigger. Beyond this addition, there’s not too much different between Dudunsparce from its starting form, Dunsparce.

The only way for Dunsparce to evolve is if you teach Hyper Drill. This is an attack that it will learn when it reaches level 32. When it evolves at level 32, you can teach it Hyper Drill. When you teach this attack, Dunsparce will go through the evolution process, becoming Dudunsparce, becoming bigger, and adding another Pokédex entry to your growing collection. You can choose not to teach Dunsparce this attack and evolve it at another time, should you prefer. If you’re looking to find Dunsparce in the Paldea region, it appears in a handful of the early locations, making it a quick Pokémon to add to your team.

Dundusparce is a Normal-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting-type moves but is immune to Ghost-type attacks.